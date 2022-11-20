Cerity Partners LLC Sells 654 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Equifax by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Equifax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Equifax by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $200.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.22 and its 200 day moving average is $188.70. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EFX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.31.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

