Cerity Partners LLC Sells 690 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IYR stock opened at $86.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.64. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $116.89.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.