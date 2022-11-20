Cerity Partners LLC Takes $377,000 Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 66.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock opened at $155.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.35 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

