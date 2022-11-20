Cerity Partners LLC Takes $378,000 Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PUK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 45.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,520,000 after buying an additional 751,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Prudential by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,878,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 573,822 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential by 43.0% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 920,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,223,000 after purchasing an additional 276,933 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Prudential by 252.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 271,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 194,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential by 22.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,052,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 190,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($15.86) to GBX 1,220 ($14.34) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.22) to GBX 1,450 ($17.04) in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($19.82) to GBX 1,380 ($16.22) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,479.17.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $39.21.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

