Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,648,000 after acquiring an additional 360,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after buying an additional 247,271 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,704,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,997,000 after buying an additional 89,085 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after buying an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,406,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,090,000 after buying an additional 82,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:BAH opened at $107.23 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,044,612.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

