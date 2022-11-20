Charles J. Rimer Sells 1,500 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $240,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,519,467.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHRD opened at $155.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.45. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $93.35 and a one year high of $181.34.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $3.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHRD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

