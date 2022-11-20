Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CAO Sells $212,544.45 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,422.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $242.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $396.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

