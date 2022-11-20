Citigroup Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $169.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.14.
Walmart Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of WMT stock opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $407.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Walmart announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Activity at Walmart
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $19,156,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,859,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,389,714,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $19,156,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,859,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,389,714,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,398,363 shares of company stock worth $643,252,431 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
