Citigroup Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $169.00

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.14.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $407.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $19,156,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,859,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,389,714,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $19,156,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,859,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,389,714,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,398,363 shares of company stock worth $643,252,431 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

