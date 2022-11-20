Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Core Laboratories by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Core Laboratories stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.63.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

CLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.