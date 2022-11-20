Cowen Boosts Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $61.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.63.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.79 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,604,258,000 after buying an additional 1,178,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after buying an additional 4,017,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,111,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,008,816,000 after buying an additional 408,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

