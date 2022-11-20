Cowen Raises TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $84.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.42.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

TJX opened at $78.16 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after purchasing an additional 969,555 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,502,000 after purchasing an additional 634,718 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

