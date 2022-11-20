Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) a $210.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UPS. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $178.97 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.82 and its 200 day moving average is $180.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $154.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,838 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

