CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.43.

Shares of CYBR opened at $148.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 1.04. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

