DA Davidson Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $173.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $163.00 to $173.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.14.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WMT opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.27. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 277,227,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,439,912,139.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,398,363 shares of company stock valued at $643,252,431. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.