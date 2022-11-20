David L. Treadwell Sells 2,000 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stock

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $281,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Visteon Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:VC opened at $147.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.60. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its position in Visteon by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,117,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,797,000 after acquiring an additional 465,712 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,453,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 436.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after acquiring an additional 276,419 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 546,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,921,000 after acquiring an additional 140,743 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Visteon

Several equities analysts recently commented on VC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Visteon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Visteon to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.21.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

