Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Target (NYSE:TGT) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $144.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $183.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $162.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.44. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Target

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Target by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.