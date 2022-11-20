Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $85.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.42.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TJX opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.16. TJX Companies has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 18,849 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

