Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Reduced by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,591 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $163.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $177.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.