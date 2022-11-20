East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Astrantus Ltd increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.39. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.63%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

