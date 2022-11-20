ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ExlService were worth $11,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ExlService by 62.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $185.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $191.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

