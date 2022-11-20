Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Exponent were worth $11,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 76.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 55,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 7.0% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 119,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $102.08 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.97 and a 12 month high of $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.56.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $55,320.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $595,155.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $55,320.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,155.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

