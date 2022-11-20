Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $24.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 195.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FTCH. KeyCorp raised their target price on Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.59.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.57. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Farfetch had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 86.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

