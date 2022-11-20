Financial Insights Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,929.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Searle & CO. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,882.5% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,962.4% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,927.3% during the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 34,672 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,487.7% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,011.7% during the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,420 shares of company stock worth $12,769,879 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $94.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.41, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.