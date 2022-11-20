Fulcrum Capital LLC Invests $23.54 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 91,650 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $23,538,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.4% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,119,597,000 after buying an additional 2,696,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21,811.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $241.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.85 and a 200-day moving average of $256.37. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

