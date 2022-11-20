Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,895 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 22.3% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 38.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $314.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.66.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Further Reading

