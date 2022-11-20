Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Holdings Lifted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at $12,452,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 38.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,737,000 after purchasing an additional 47,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 206.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %

GPI opened at $194.21 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.59 and a 200-day moving average of $172.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.70%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $5,212,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,142.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $2,633,774.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,389,582.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $5,212,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,142.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,415. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

