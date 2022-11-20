Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells $521,500.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HALO opened at $52.94 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $54.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

About Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 37,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $913,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,721,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.