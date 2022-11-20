Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the second quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 14.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. Hibbett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65. The stock has a market cap of $851.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.59.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

