Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Vertical Research dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

