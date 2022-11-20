Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,910 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 107,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 31.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after buying an additional 186,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HWM opened at $37.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.