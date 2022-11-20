Insider Buying: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Buys $382,360.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke acquired 6,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $382,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 8th, Tobias Lutke acquired 6,495 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $353,977.50.
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,585 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.99 per share, with a total value of $385,309.15.
- On Tuesday, October 25th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.96 per share, with a total value of $373,168.08.
- On Tuesday, October 18th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,349 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.90 per share, with a total value of $389,942.10.
- On Tuesday, October 11th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,519 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $373,139.59.
- On Tuesday, October 4th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,610 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.09 per share, with a total value of $387,594.90.
- On Tuesday, September 27th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,941 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.29 per share, with a total value of $387,887.89.
- On Tuesday, September 20th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,291 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.19 per share, with a total value of $360,793.29.
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Tobias Lutke acquired 4,482 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $337,897.98.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,894 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00.
Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.38. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $339.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 555.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
