Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP Sells $436,141.88 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 16,076 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $436,141.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Farshad Haghighi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Farshad Haghighi sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.56. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.31. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 9.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 91,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 25.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 170.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 21,175 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMKR. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

