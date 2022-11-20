Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $457,020.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $457,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,356,430.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Exelixis by 5.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 12.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Exelixis by 5.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

