Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Director Sells $531,840.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) Director Ian T. Blackley sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $531,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

International Seaways Stock Down 0.2 %

INSW opened at $45.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.14). International Seaways had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $236.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Seaways from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

