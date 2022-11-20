Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $687,490.18 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $687,490.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,434.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:META opened at $112.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $297.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Meta Platforms Company Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meta Platforms (META)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.