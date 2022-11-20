Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $687,490.18 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $687,490.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,434.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $112.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $297.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.13.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on META. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.