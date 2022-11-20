Insider Selling: Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CFO Sells 497,086.20 in Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 5.4 %

RIVN opened at 30.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion and a PE ratio of -2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of 33.74 and a 200-day moving average of 31.91. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 139.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 59.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,532,346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,520,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318,672 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 19,597,621 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $644,959,000 after acquiring an additional 719,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,384,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $521,692,000 after acquiring an additional 54,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

