Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) COO Sells $482,102.25 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $482,102.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 668,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,652,447.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 64,673 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $722,397.41.

Snap Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.52 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $54.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after buying an additional 16,046,220 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.0% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,881,000 after acquiring an additional 120,553 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 55.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Snap to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.85.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

