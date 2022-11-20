Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells 1,288,373 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 18th, S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00.

Walmart stock opened at $150.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,086,391 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $275,925,000 after purchasing an additional 65,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 266,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

