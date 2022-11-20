Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) SVP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Walmart Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $150.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

