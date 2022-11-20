Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Position Lowered by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,173 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after buying an additional 472,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after buying an additional 417,490 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,152,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $15.10 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICPT. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.