J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBHT. Raymond James raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.5 %

JBHT opened at $180.25 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.38 and a 200-day moving average of $171.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

