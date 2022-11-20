Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,215 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 16,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $459,320.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,174,280.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,156,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $459,320.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,174,280.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,655,878. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jabil Trading Up 2.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $69.37 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.12.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.63%.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.