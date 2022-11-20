Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,054 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $176.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

