Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,499 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on KIM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Kimco Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.93.

Insider Activity

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 237.84%.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.