Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at DA Davidson from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.
KLIC has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $48.36 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.32.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 39.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,526,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,527,000 after purchasing an additional 719,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,072,000 after acquiring an additional 117,791 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,550,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,750,000 after acquiring an additional 200,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,955,000 after acquiring an additional 66,647 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.
