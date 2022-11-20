Laurence Zuriff Sells 6,000 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $254,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 835,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $311,430.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $354,960.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $423,220.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $359,040.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $413,420.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $281,520.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $315,140.00.

Xometry Stock Performance

XMTR stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XMTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Xometry in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

