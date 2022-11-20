Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,588 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 237.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $123.97 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.69 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.12 and a 200-day moving average of $133.94.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total transaction of $869,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,334,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total transaction of $869,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,334,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,449. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

