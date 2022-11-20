Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 472 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova during the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 696,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,098,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 181,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVMI opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.18. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $149.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nova in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Nova to $123.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

