Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,248 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 231,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 47,564 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Insteel Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $543.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.88%.

Insteel Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.