Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 126,177.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 634.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,657,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,928,604.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,140 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $79.17.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.